



Pakistan's military has launched intelligence-based operations in country's southwestern Balochistan province to respond to the widespread attacks by rebels that killed over 70 people this week, the country's army said on Friday.





Ethnic Baloch rebels earlier this week assaulted several civil and military targets in a coordinated string of attacks. The army said it retaliated and killed 21 rebels, however, there is no reliable confirmation reports of Pak army's success in eliminating the rebels in the Balochistan province.





