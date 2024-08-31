



Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with Professor Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, and praised him for his contributions to Bangladesh's socio-economic development.





Sharing a post on X, Sharif said, "I spoke with Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, this morning (August 30)."





The post further added, "While congratulating him on his new role, lauded his contribution towards socio-economic development of his country and expressed my heartfelt sympathies over the devastating recent floods in Bangladesh."





Sharif also expressed his willingness to foster a stronger bilateral alliance between Pakistan and Bangladesh. "Noting the deep-rooted bonds of history, faith and culture between Pakistan and Bangladesh, we expressed our willingness to forge closer bilateral cooperation," the post said.





It is interesting to note that the interim government headed by Mohd Yunus, under the control of the Bangladesh Army, has been grappling with the situation and trying to restore order after days of lawlessness and violence in the country after the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.





Bangladesh witnessed several incidents of violence and chaos, especially targeting minorities, including Hindus after Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee Bangladesh after student protests turned into a massive anti-government movement.





On August 22, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid his introductory call to Muhammad Yunus, and reiterated New Delhi's commitment to work with Dhaka.





Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the opening of the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti River in Tripura has not caused the current flood situation in districts on Bangladesh's eastern borders.





"We would like to point out that the catchment areas of Gumti River that flows through India and Bangladesh have witnessed the heaviest rains of this year over the last few days," the MEA said in a release.





