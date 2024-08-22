



Warsaw: India and Poland on Thursday decided to elevate their bilateral relations to a 'Strategic Partnership' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the relations between the two countries are based on shared values like democracy and the rule of law and they have identified several initiatives to give a new direction to the relations.





In his statement at the joint press conference with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, PM Modi said that close cooperation in the field of defence is a symbol of deep mutual trust between the two countries.





"Mutual cooperation in this area will be made a priority. Innovation and talent are the identity of the youth power of both our countries," he said.





PM Modi said a Social Security Agreement has been agreed upon between the two sides for the welfare of the skilled workforce and to promote mobility. India and Poland are also moving forward in close coordination on the international platform.





"We both agree that reforms in the United Nations and international institutions are the need of the hour to face global challenges. Terrorism is a big challenge for us. Climate change is a matter of common priority for us. We will work for a green future by combining our capabilities," he said.





The Prime Minister thanked PM Tusk for a warm welcome. "You have been a friend of India for a long time and you have a huge contribution to enhancing the relationship between India and Poland. Today after 45 years, an Indian Prime Minister has visited Poland. I got this opportunity at the beginning of my third term. I want to thank the government and the people of Poland for this," he said.





The Prime Minister said the people of India can never forget the help that Poland's PM extended in rescuing Indian students when the Ukraine conflict began in 2022.





"This year, we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. On this occasion, we have decided to convert the relationship into a strategic partnership. Relations between India and Poland are based on shared values like democracy and rule of law. Today, we have identified several initiatives to give a new direction to the relations. As two democratic countries, the exchange of views between our parliaments should be encouraged. Work will be done to connect the private sector to broaden economic cooperation," the Prime Minister said.





He said Poland has world leaders in the field of food processing and India offers a lot of opportunities.





"We want Polish companies to be associated with the mega food park being built in India. The rapid urbanization in India is opening up new opportunities for our cooperation in areas such as water treatment, solid waste management and urban infrastructure. Clean coal technology, green, hydrogen, renewable energy and Artificial Intelligence are also our common priorities."





PM Modi invited Polish companies to join Make in India and Make for the World.





"India has achieved many milestones in areas such as Fintech, Pharma and Space. We will be happy to share our experience with Poland in these areas," he said.





He said Poland will assume the presidency of the European Union in January 2025 and expressed confidence that with PM Donald Tusk's support, relations between India and the EU will be strengthened further.





PM Modi said Poland has a very old and rich tradition of Indology and Sanskrit and a strong foundation of our relations has been laid by the deep interest in Indian civilization and languages.





"I saw a direct and living example of our deep people-to-people ties yesterday. I had the privilege of paying tribute at the memorial of Maharaja of Kolhapur. I am happy that even today the people of Poland respect his philanthropy and generosity. To immortalize his memory, we are going to start the Jam Saheb Nawanagar Youth Action Program between India and Poland. Every year, 20 young people from Poland will be taken on a visit to India," he said.





Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said PM Modi held constructive discussions with Poland's Prime Minister.





"The leaders agreed to elevate - relations to a 'Strategic Partnership'. Discussions covered diverse areas of bilateral ties, including trade & investment, S&T, defence & security, cultural and people-to-people connections. Leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern," he said in a post on X.





The Prime Minister reached Poland on Wednesday on a two-day visit. A Prime Ministerial visit to Poland from India is taking place after 45 years. From Poland, PM will proceed to Ukraine in the second leg of his two-nation visit.





