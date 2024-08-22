



The Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry granted industrial licence to the company for establishing an industrial undertaking for manufacturing defence products.





In an exchange filing, Paras Defence said, “We would like to inform you that the Industrial Licensing Section, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry has granted Industrial licence to Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (the Company) for establishing an Industrial undertaking for manufacturing of defence products.”





Agencies







