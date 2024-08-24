



Kyiv: Ukraine is ready to directly engage with India by purchasing Made-in-India products and allowing Indian companies to open in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.





He also said that Ukraine is also willing to establish companies in India.





Zelenskyy held a press conference following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv, where he was asked if Ukraine is ready to directly engage with India and buy Made-in-India products.





Asserting that his government is in favour of establishing companies in India and also allowing Indian companies to set up in Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, "Yeah, we are ready (to directly engage with India and buy products made in India in the near future). I gave these all messages to your productions. As I said, we are ready to exchange...We are ready to buy. We are ready to produce. We are ready to open your companies here or we are ready to open our companies in India. So we are very ready for such dialogue and for such work."





Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit India during their talks.





When asked about PM Modi's invitation, Zelenskyy said, "Yes, (I have plans to visit India) because when you begin a partnership, strategic partnership, and you begin some dialogue, I think that you don't need to lose time and do big pauses and that's why, I think it will be good to meet together again. And if our meeting will be in India, I'll be happy to. I read a lot about your big and great country. It's very interesting."





The Ukrainian President stated, "I will not have time to see your country. It's a pity because, during the war, I didn't have time to look and to see. But I think it's important any way to see your people. I think to understand the country is to understand people also."





Emphasizing that Kyiv needs New Delhi "very much" on its side for its diplomatic influence, the Ukrainian President said, "I need very much to find a key to your country because I very much need your country on our side... It's not about your historical choice. But who knows? Maybe your country can be the key to this diplomatic influence. That's why I'll be happy to come to India as soon as your government and prime minister are ready to see me."





Regarding the Peace Summit, Zelenskyy mentioned that he proposed to PM Modi that it could potentially be hosted in India.





"As for the Peace Summit, I truly believe that the second Peace Summit has to take place. It would be good if it would be held in one of the Global South Countries... I perfectly support this and told PM Modi that we could have the Global Peace Summit in India. It's a big country, it's a great democracy - the largest...," Zelenskyy said.





Earlier, speaking to ANI, the Ukrainian president said India is a big country that can have a big influence in convincing Russia to halt the ongoing "war".





"India will play its role. I think that India began to recognise that this is not just conflict, this is a real war of one man and his name is Putin against a whole country whose name is Ukraine. You are a big country. You have a big influence and you can stop Putin and halt his economy, and put him really in his place," he said.





The Ukrainian President also appreciated the four agreements signed between the two nations and said India and Ukraine have solidified their partnership.





The agreements include the Agreement on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Food Industry; MoU on Cooperation in the field of Medical Products Regulation; MoU on Indian Humanitarian Grant Assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects; and Programme for Cultural Cooperation for 2024-2028





"First, the agreement on cooperation in agriculture and the food industry aims to expand mutually beneficial cooperation, create favorable market conditions, and improve both countries' national food security. Second, a memorandum of understanding on Indian humanitarian grant assistance envisions the expansion of economic and technical cooperation, establishing a framework for India to provide aid for high-impact community development projects, such as reconstruction and recovery efforts," Zelenskyy stated in his post.





"Third, the cultural cooperation program for 2024-2028 will promote direct links between art collectives, individual performers, and cultural institutions, as well as joint cultural and artistic activities. Fourth, a memorandum of understanding on pharmaceutical standards is intended to promote pharmaceutical interests, prevent the circulation of substandard and counterfeit medicines, and ensure the safety and quality of medicines supplied to both markets," he added.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Zelenskyy during their bilateral meeting that dialogue is the only solution to the conflict in Ukraine.





"India was never neutral, we have always been on the side of peace," PM Modi told Zelenskyy in their bilateral meeting.





He further said that India was ready to play an active role in the path to peace and progress.





"People from other countries also know that India has actively planned peace efforts and you also know that our approach has been people-centric. I want to assure you and the entire world that this is India's commitment and we believe that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is of utmost importance to us and we support it. Some time back, when I met President Putin in support of this, I had told him that this was not the time for war," the Prime Minister said.





Recently, when I went to Russia for a meeting, I said there too in clear words that the solution to any problem is never found on the battlefield. The solution comes only through talks, dialogue, and diplomacy and we should move ahead in that direction without wasting time. Both sides should sit together and find ways to come out of this crisis...Today I would like to discuss with you specifically the path to peace and progress. I want to assure you that India is ready to play an active role in every effort for peace. If I can personally contribute to this, I would like to do so. As a friend, I can assure you," he added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







