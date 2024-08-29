



Kupwara: Security forces thwarted two infiltration attempts in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 28 evening, officials said.





As per officials, one infiltration attempt was foiled in Tangdhar village and the other in the Machil area.





"Two infiltration attempts were thwarted by security forces in the Kupwara district last night. One in the Taghdhar and another in the Machil area. Operations are ongoing in both locations. More details awaited," Official sources said on August 29.





Meanwhile, a search operation is underway in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces on August 28, officials said.





The search operation was launched in the general area of village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal area on August 28 at 9:30 pm.





"During the search operation, contact was established with terrorists at about 11:45 pm on August 28, and an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces near the Kheri Mohra area," Jammu and Kashmir police said.





More details are awaited.





(With Inputs From Agencies)









