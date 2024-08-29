



Kupwara: One terrorist is likely to have been killed in a joint anti-infiltration operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on August 29.





The operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police following intelligence inputs regarding likely "infiltration bids", on the intervening night of August 28-29 in the general area of Tangdhar, Kupwara.





Chinar Corps in a post on X on August 29 said, "Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bids, a Joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 28-29 Aug 24 in general area Tangdhar, Kupwara. One terrorist is likely to have been neutralised."





The operation is in progress, they added.





Meanwhile, a search operation is underway in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces on August 28, officials said.





The search operation was launched in the general area of village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal area on August 28 at 9:30 pm.





"During the search operation, contact was established with terrorists at about 11:45 pm on August 28, and an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces near the Kheri Mohra area," Jammu and Kashmir police said. More details are awaited.





Earlier on Wednesday, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command accompanied by the 16 Corps Commander, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva visited forward areas along the line of control in Sunderbani Sector to review the prevalent security situation. He was briefed on the synergy between Security Forces and Operational preparedness in the region. The Army Commander also visited supporting units of the formation and exhorted all ranks to maintain comprehensive operational readiness.





The Army Commander along with GoC Romeo Force, Major General Manish Gupta also visited troops in the hinterland and was briefed on the operational preparedness and security situation in the region. The Army Commander complimented the troops and exhorted all ranks to maintain high morale and professionalism for future challenges.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







