



Serbia is formally seeking European Union membership, but under President Alexander Vučić's increasingly autocratic rule it has made little progress in the fields of rule of law and democratic reforms, which are the main preconditions for membership in the 27-nation bloc.





French President Emmanuel Macron has signed a deal with President Aleksandar Vučić to sell Serbia 12 Rafale fighter jets in a move that shifts Belgrade away from its dependence on Russian arms.





The announcement about the multi-purpose warplanes was made during a joint news conference in Belgrade, which Macron is visiting in an attempt to strengthen Serbia's ties with the European Union.





Macron called the deal "historic and important" and praised Serbia for its "demonstration of European spirit."





“Serbia's choice of Rafale fighter aircraft was a clear choice that represents a long-term alliance between our two countries, within a stronger, more sovereign Europe. This choice is part of our strategic autonomy and making it stronger," he said.





Serbia needs to upgrade its fleet and Vučić said the Rafale deal was "huge news".





"The contract was signed to include the complete logistical package including spare engines and other things. The contract is worth €2.7 billion. Twelve completely new aircraft will be owned by the Republic of Serbia," he said.





Russia has been the traditional supplier of military aircraft, including combat helicopters, to Serbia, which has refused to join international sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.





The rapid arming by the Serbian military has worried some of its neighbours following the bloody breakup of the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s. Serbia is almost completely surrounded by NATO member countries.





Selling Rafales to Russian ally Serbia, which has occasionally expressed an aggressive stance toward its Balkan neighbours, has raised some concerns, one of which is how France plans to prevent sophisticated Rafale technology from being shared with Russia.





