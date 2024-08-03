



New Delhi: Daljit Singh Chawdhary Director General of Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) took over the additional charge of Director General Border Security Force, a statement released on Saturday said.





Daljit Singh Chawdhary is a 1990 batch officer of the Indian Police Service, Uttar Pradesh cadre. In his 34 years of service, he has served in different capacities in Uttar Pradesh and also has the privilege of serving on Central Deputation since 2017, as ADG in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and as SDG in Central Reserve Police Force. He assumed the charge of DG SSB on January 23, 2024, it added.





He is a renowned marksman and qualified skydiver. He has been awarded 4 police medals for Gallantry, the police medal for meritorious Service, the President's police medal for distinguished service and the Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal, the release said.





