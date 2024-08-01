



A Rameswaram fisherman died and another went missing, while two of their crew members were arrested by Sri Lanka's navy personnel following their boat being allegedly struck by a Sri Lankan navy patrol vessel on Wednesday.





On Wednesday night, after obtaining the necessary permissions, a total of 397 boats set out for fishing. While in deep waters, they were surrounded by the Sri Lankan Navy. The Sri Lankan Navy warned the fishermen, claiming they were in Sri Lankan waters, and threatened arrest. This caused panic among the Tamil fishermen, leading them to scatter their boats. During the confusion, a boat belonging to Karthikeyan was hit by a Sri Lankan Navy patrol vessel and sunk.





"Around 6 a.m., they received the token and departed. Later, we learned that a Sri Lankan Navy boat had hit them. We don’t know their whereabouts and urge the authorities to find them. The boat cost Rs 25 lakh. Losing my boat means losing my connection with the sea. Now, I must seek daily wage work to support my family," stated Karthikeyan.





Meanwhile, fishermen blocked the Rameswaram-Madurai road, demanding the release of those arrested and action against the Sri Lankan Navy guards.





