



New Delhi: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti on Wednesday welcomed the newly appointed Deputy Chief of Mission Jorgan Andrews.





"Our new Deputy Chief of Mission Jorgan Andrews has arrived in India! Please join me in welcoming him to the vibrant community in New Delhi and to the Mission India family," Garcetti said in a post on social media platform X.





The arrival of Andrews comes at a pivotal time in the India-US relationship, following a series of high-profile visits and appointments that underscore the growing partnership between the two countries.





Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an important visit to the United States, where discussions with US President Joe Biden focused on expanding cooperation in defence, technology, and trade. This visit marked a new chapter in bilateral relations, with both nations committing to a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.





Ambassador Garcetti, who took up his role in May 2023, has been a vocal advocate for closer India-US collaboration. His efforts over the past year have focused on enhancing economic cooperation, security partnerships, and cultural exchanges.





Garcetti's tenure has been marked by a commitment to advancing the shared values and strategic interests of both nations.





Andrews, as the second-highest-ranking official at the US Embassy in India, will assist Garcetti in managing the embassy's operations and overseeing diplomatic engagements.





This appointment comes shortly after the announcement that Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra will soon take up the position of India's Ambassador to the United States. Kwatra's appointment is seen as another significant step in bolstering the already strong ties between the two countries.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







