



Washington: The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum has announced the third edition of the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Summit in collaboration with Stanford University's Gordian Knot Centre for National Security Innovation and the Hoover Institution on September 9-10, 2024.





With the theme, "Harnessing Investment Opportunities to Enhance Cross-Border Defense Innovation Ecosystems," the summit will focus on the critical role of private capital in advancing the defence innovation sector.





Sharing a post on X, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum said, "Strengthening US-India defence innovation! We're thrilled to announce the 3rd edition of the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) Summit in collaboration with Stanford's Gordian Knot Centre for National Security Innovation and the Hoover Institution."





The summit will witness top defence policymakers from Washington and New Delhi to boost relationships in defence innovation.





"The summit will bring together leading defence policymakers from Washington and New Delhi to strengthen advanced technology partnerships in defence innovation," the post said.





The post further said, "The summit will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and roundtable sessions with leaders from both the private and the public sectors touching on themes along the lines of strengthening defence advance technology partnerships, funding defence innovation, and resilient supply chains."





The event is poised to attract venture capital firms, academics, accelerators, and tech professionals from the Bay Area.





The event is poised to attract venture capital firms, academics, accelerators, and tech professionals from the Bay Area.





