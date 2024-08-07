



Washington: The White House is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh, urging a democratic and inclusive interim government formation, said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a press briefing on Tuesday. She commended the army's restraint and encouraged all parties to refrain from further violence and restore peace.





"We're monitoring the situation in Bangladesh very closely. We have long called for respecting democratic rights in Bangladesh, and we urge that the interim government formation be democratic and inclusive," the White House Press Secretary said in a press briefing on Bangladesh's ongoing political turmoil.





"We commend the army for the restraint they have shown. We encourage all parties to refrain from further violence and restore peace as quickly as possible," she added.





Furthermore, the US expressed concern and sadness over reports of casualties and injuries, offering condolences to those affected and emphasizing the importance of a credible investigation into all attacks and accountability by the new government.





"We express our deep concern and sadness about the reports of casualties and injuries over the weekend and past weeks. We share our deepest condolences with those who lost loved ones and those who are suffering," Jean-Pierre said.





"It will be vital for the new government to carefully and credibly investigate all attacks and provide accountability," she added.





Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation after Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post amid mounting protests. The protests, primarily led by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, evolved into broader anti-government demonstrations.





Celebrations and protests were reported across Dhaka and Bangladesh.





After Hasina's resignation, many people entered the Ganabhaban, the residence of the Prime Minister.





Protestors were seen decamping with various items from public buildings. A crowd was also noticed inside the Parliament building, with people taking things from inside.





In Dhaka, the leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenges.





Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation. It is unclear if Sheikh Hasina will continue to stay in Delhi or move to another location later.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







