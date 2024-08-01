



New Delhi: Emphasizing that New Delhi-Hanoi strategic partnership has entered a new period, Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Thursday, extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Vietnam.





"Let me take the opportunity to extend my cordial invitation to his Excellency, Prime Minister, to visit Vietnam in the nearest future to reciprocate the kindness and hospitality...," Vietnam PM said as he was holding a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in the national capital.





The Vietnamese Prime Minister praised PM Modi's leadership, emphasising that under his leadership, India had become the fifth-largest economy in the world and one of the top powers with a striking global role.





"Having made its mark, the leadership of the BJP and the prime minister have brought about great benefits to the Indian people. We are deeply impressed by the whole market of his exact prime minister such as electricity coverage for 28 million poor households, 5G connection, social security and a dramatic increase in people's living standard and food security for all including 800 million who benefit from from free food," he said.





PM Chinh added that this is a result of a great effort from the Indian government.





He said that strategic partnership between Vietnam and India has entered a new period, deeper, greater trust, with great effectiveness, to live up to the interest and aspiration of two peoples Peace Corporation development in the region and in the world.





"Under the leadership of...Prime Minister Modi in his third consecutive term, India would continue to bring about greater benefit to the Indian people, achieve even more splendour successes in the future, and achieve Viksit Bharat 2047 to make India a developed country...," he said.





The Vietnamese PM further expressed interest in becoming a part of India's Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and agreed to establish a deputy foreign ministerial level for the economic diplomacy dialogue.





"We've decided to be part of India's CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure)... We also agreed to establish a deputy foreign ministerial level for the economic diplomacy dialogue," he said.





The two sides redoubled the importance of ensuring peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation...in the South China Sea, he said, adding, "A peaceful settlement of disputes based on respecting international law, especially UNCLOS 1982. We agreed to share information and work together to make the South China Sea- waters of peace, stability, friendship, cooperation..."





Further highlighting and commending India's role in the fight against Covid-19, the Vietnamese PM said that India also played an important role in the fight against Covid-19 with four types of vaccines from which we also benefited.





"Even in the production of COVID-19 treatment medicines, we also imported quite a quantity from India...," he added.





"Prime Minister Modi and I are pleased to witness the immense gains in bilateral relations, especially since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership. During his visit 8 years ago, we reiterated the priority and the importance that our two countries give to each other in our respective foreign policies," Chinh said.





He said that the two leaders agreed to continue to preserve and cherish the traditional ties between Vietnam and India as close, trusted and faithful friends.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







