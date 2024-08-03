



Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a distinguished officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF), is set to make history as part of India's ambitious human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan. Selected as the prime mission pilot for ISRO's Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), Shukla's journey from the skies to space is a testament to his exceptional skills and dedication.





About Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla





Born on October 10, 1985, in Lucknow, Shubhanshu Shukla displayed an early passion for aviation. His academic journey took him to the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA), where he honed his leadership and technical skills. This foundation set the stage for a remarkable career in the IAF.





Commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF on June 17, 2006, Shubhanshu's career has been marked by excellence and achievement. With approximately 2,000 hours of flight experience, he has proven himself as a capable fighter combat leader and test pilot. His extensive flight experience includes piloting a diverse array of aircraft, such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21, Mikoyan MiG-29, SEPECAT Jaguar, BAE Systems Hawk, Dornier 228, and Antonov An-32. Each of these aircraft demands a unique set of skills, underscoring Shukla's versatility and proficiency.





According to a Times of India report, Shubhanshu tied the knot to a dentist from Jankipuram, and they have a four-year-old son. He is said to be the first member of his family to become a defence personnel.





TOI quoted Suchi Shukla, Shubhanshu's older sister, as informing that he was 14 years old and studying as a high school student during the Kargil War. Two years later, he filled out an application form for the National Defence Academy (NDA) from a friend who decided not to apply for the academy. She said Shubhanshu submitted it without telling his parents. After 18 tears, at the age of 38, Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla enrolled himself on the Gaganyaan Mission, India's first crewed space mission, this time too without informing his family.





In preparation for the Gaganyaan mission, Shukla is pursuing a Master of Technology at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore. He is also undergoing rigorous training at ISRO, where faculty members from IISc are serving as instructors.





Axiom-4 Mission: Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair Named Shubhanshu's Backup









Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair will be Shubhanshu's backup for this mission. Nair, born on August 26, 1976, in Thiruvazhiyad, Kerala, is also an alumnus of the NDA and the United States Staff College. He received the Sword of Honour from the Air Force Academy and obtained his engineering degree from NSS College in Palakkad. Commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF on December 19, 1998, Nair has about 3,000 hours of flying experience. He is a Category A Flying Instructor and a test pilot, having flown aircraft such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21, Mikoyan MiG-29, BAE Systems Hawk, Dornier 228, and Antonov An-32.





Shubhanshu Shukla and Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair were named among the four astronaut designates for ISRO's Gaganyaan Program on February 27, 2024. This program, which aims to send Indian astronauts to low-Earth orbit, is a significant milestone for India's space ambitions.





"The experiences gained during this mission will be beneficial for the Indian Human Space Program and it will also strengthen human space flight cooperation between ISRO and NASA," ISRO stated.





