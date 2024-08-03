



On August 2, 2024, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) announced a Space Flight Agreement (SFA) with Axiom Space, a private company based in the USA. This agreement is part of the preparations for the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).





Mission Details





The Axiom-4 mission is a collaborative effort involving ISRO, NASA, and Axiom Space. The mission aims to send a crew to the ISS, where they will conduct scientific research and technology demonstration experiments. Additionally, the crew will engage in outreach activities related to space.





Training And Crew Selection





As part of the mission preparations, two astronauts, referred to as Gaganyaatris, have been recommended as the prime and backup mission pilots. Their training is set to commence in the first week of August 2024. This mission is expected to provide valuable experience that will benefit India's broader human spaceflight program and enhance cooperation between ISRO and NASA.





Significance





This agreement marks a significant step in India's human spaceflight ambitions, particularly in the context of the Gaganyaan project, which aims to demonstrate India's capability for crewed space missions. The collaboration with Axiom Space is seen as a crucial element in achieving these goals and fostering international partnerships in space exploration.





