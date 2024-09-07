



A total of 258 officer cadets and 39 women officer cadets were commissioned into various Arms and services of the Indian Army at the prestigious Officers Training Academy at St. Thomas Mount in Chennai. The training was also completed by 10 officer cadets and five women officer cadets from friendly foreign countries.





The parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani. Following the parade, the pipping ceremony, which was attended by the parents of the cadets and the guests, echoed signs of bravery and commitment. Yesterday, the cadets had displayed their skills in various acrobats, which added colour and fervour to the completion of their training.





Agencies







