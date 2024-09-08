



Boeing had, in 2020, signed an agreement with India to supply six AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for Indian Army





NEW DELHI: After prolonged and unexplained delays, and repeated concerns raised at various levels by New Delhi, the first batch of Boeing Apache AH-64E attack helicopters might finally be handed over to the Indian Army by the end of this year or early next year. This development comes after significant anticipation and numerous setbacks that have impacted the operational readiness of India’s defence forces.





Sources within the defence establishment said that the initial batch is expected to comprise three Apache helicopters. The remaining three helicopters are projected to arrive in India three to four months after the delivery of the first batch. However, given Boeing’s history of not meeting its previously committed timelines, officials in the defence department are cautiously hopeful about this updated schedule.





The procurement of these helicopters was part of an $800 million deal signed in February 2020, during the visit of former American President Donald Trump to India. At the time of signing, Boeing had committed to delivering all six helicopters by February 2024. The new timeline suggests a significant delay, with the helicopters unlikely to arrive until at least a year after the original deadline, unless Boeing expeditiously works to meet the newly promised delivery date of February 2025.





Queries sent to Boeing regarding the revised timeline and the reasons for the delay, which have affected India’s military operational capabilities given the ongoing tensions at the borders, did not receive a response from the company.





The delayed arrival of these advanced helicopters is seen as a significant setback.





In March, an AH-64E attack chopper belonging to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade of the US Army crashed during a routine training exercise. This was the third crash involving the Apache helicopter in just two months.

It has to be noted that in 2023, a US Army aviation official had flagged concerns of AH-64E Apaches experiencing electrical power generator failures, leading to “potentially hazardous” conditions as the cockpit would be filled with smoke when such a failure happens.





There is also uncertainty about whether the sales agreement includes a penalty clause for delays in delivery. Such clauses are often included in defence contracts to incentivize timely performance and to compensate for any inconvenience caused by delays. In this case, however, it is unclear if any financial penalties will be imposed on Boeing for failing to meet the agreed-upon timeline.





Sources suggest that the one-year delay in delivery, especially considering the current border situation and the strategic advantages these attack helicopters would have provided if delivered on time, might impact future procurement contracts with Boeing.





The Indian Army had planned to deploy these helicopters with its newly established 451 Aviation Squadron in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. This squadron was raised in March 2024 with the expectation of receiving these helicopters according to the original schedule.





The Indian Air Force has already received 22 Apache helicopters as part of a separate deal finalized in September 2015, the last of which were delivered in July 2021.





The global customer base for the Apache includes 18 countries, including Egypt, Greece, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. India was the 16th country to operate these helicopters. Last month, Poland became the latest country to acquire AH-64E Apache helicopters. Recently, the US State Department also approved South Korea’s request to purchase 36 AH-64E Apache helicopters.





