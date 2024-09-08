



Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace Technologies, a Bangalore-based firm, is working on developing an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that aims to enhance India's military capabilities. Their latest project, the FWD-200B, is an indigenous military-grade bomber UAV designed to reduce India's reliance on expensive imported drones and bolster the Make in India initiative.





The FWD-200B is intended to be a cost-effective solution for the Indian armed forces, with plans for rigorous flight testing and certification from the Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC). Once certified, the UAV will be integrated into Indian military operations and may also be marketed for export, particularly in regions where alternatives are prohibitively expensive.





Bengaluru, Karnataka: Suhas Tejaswini, FWDA Founder and CEO, says, "I have been working on futuristic warfare for less than 7 years, focusing on net-centric and unmanned warfare. We should learn from the ongoing wars that we need advanced infantry, high-altitude munitions, and… pic.twitter.com/DyoBM7UDDx — IANS (@ians_india) September 3, 2024





The development of such UAVs is significant in the context of regional security dynamics, particularly concerning Pakistan's air capabilities, which include the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the JF-17 Thunder. The F-16 is a highly maneuverable multi-role fighter known for its effectiveness in air-to-air combat. The JF-17, operated solely by the Pakistan Air Force, is considered comparable to the F-16, although it is often viewed as less formidable by some analysts.





Flying Wedge's UAV could potentially serve as a countermeasure against these aircraft, enhancing India's defensive and offensive capabilities in aerial engagements. The strategic aim is to ensure that India can effectively respond to threats posed by Pakistan's advanced fighter jets, thereby contributing to national security.





The initiative by Flying Wedge Defence to develop the FWD-200B UAV represents a significant step towards enhancing India's indigenous defence capabilities. By focusing on self-reliance and technological advancement, India aims to strengthen its position in the regional security landscape, particularly in light of the capabilities of Pakistan's F-16 and JF-17 aircraft.





