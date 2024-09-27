



The Indian Army has set up a new firing range, which is helping it to practice firing of howitzers and other important weapon systems, a top official from the Indian Army said.





The Lieutenant General rank officer, who is the Director General of Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery, said the force is also getting another range along the Northern borders with China.





"A new firing range has been opened in Arunachal Pradesh in the Tawang sector where we can fire our howitzers and test their capabilities This is the first high-altitude range and we are trying to find more ranges in other states," the officer said in a briefing on the artillery modernisation plans of the force.





The new firing ranges for the forces have come in Arunachal Pradesh at a time when the Chinese aggression led to a situation where the two countries have been a military standoff since May-June 2020.





Speaking on the modernisation plans, the officer said that Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery are modernising at a pace like never before and as per defined timelines.





"Our modernisation and capability development plan is aligned to the 'Atmanirbharta' drive and is based on the principle of 'Modernisation through Indigenisation," the officer said.





He said that 155 mm will be the standard calibre of all gun systems.





He said that a number of 155 mm calibre guns/howitzers have been inducted in the Regiment of Artillery to include Ultra-Light Howitzer (ULH), K-9 Vajra, Dhanush & Sharang. ULH have been inducted along Northern borders.





"They are lighter in weight and can be carried underslung by helicopters. K-9 Vajra Gun System is ideal for mechanised operations. Dhanush Guns are an electronic upgrade of Bofors Guns, while the Sharang Gun Systems have been upgraded from 130 mm to 155 mm calibre. More numbers of K-9 Vajra, Dhanush and Sharang gun systems are being inducted in near future.





He said the Indian Army is also in the process of inducting other 155 mm gun systems to include the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Mounted Gun System (MGS) and Towed Gun System (TGS)," he said.





He said the Indian Army is soon hoping to conclude the ATAGS contract, which would be built by two development cum production partners of the DRDO.





The Lt Gen said that the trials for both the mounted gun systems and towed gun systems are likely to commence in 2025. MGS has crew and ammunition on board the vehicle and has shoot and scoot capability, Whereas TGS is a lighter and more versatile gun system.





(With Inputs From Agencies)





