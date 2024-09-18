



ANI (Asian News International) has filed a lawsuit against Netflix concerning the series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. The lawsuit alleges that Netflix and the show's creators used archival footage of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, and terrorist Masood Azhar without obtaining the necessary permissions or providing appropriate credit. ANI is seeking the removal of the episodes that contain this footage, claiming copyright and trademark infringement.





The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Netflix and the show's producers in response to the lawsuit, with a hearing scheduled for an upcoming Friday. ANI's counsel stated that the unauthorized use of their footage has tarnished their brand and reputation, especially given the controversy surrounding the series.





Additionally, IC-814 has faced criticism for its portrayal of the hijackers, initially using code names that some viewers argued misrepresented their identities. However, Netflix later added disclaimers with the real names of the hijackers in response to this backlash.





The lawsuit has sparked discussions about the use of archival footage in documentary and fictional productions, raising questions about copyright laws and the ethical implications of using historical footage without proper consent or attribution.





This case raises broader discussions about creative liberties in storytelling and the ethical implications of using historical footage in dramatizations. The outcome of this lawsuit could set a precedent for how media companies handle archival footage and the rights of news agencies in the context of entertainment.





