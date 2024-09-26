



An injured Indian Army soldier, stationed in the Golan Heights under a UN peacekeeping mission, was successfully evacuated and brought to Army hospital in Delhi.





The air ambulance took off from Tel Aviv at 1.20 am (IST) on September 26 and landed in Jamnagar at 10 am.





The Indian Army evacuated an injured soldier from the Golan Heights, where he was serving under the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).





The evacuation, led by Lieutenant Colonel Anuj Singh, was carried out on Thursday using a C-130 Air Ambulance and was supported by the Indian Air Force, the Ministry of External Affairs, and other agencies.





The injured soldier, Havildar Suresh R, 33, had sustained severe head injuries, including a subarachnoid haemorrhage, diffuse axonal injury, and left-side hemiparesis, while on duty. He was initially admitted to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, Israel, where he received medical care from August 22 to September 20.





On September 20, Suresh was transferred to a Level 1 hospital on the Israel side of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) zone, where his condition remained critical. He was disoriented and appeared mentally unstable.





The Critical Care Air Evacuation Medical Team, comprising Lt. Col Singh and two trained paramedics from Base Hospital, Delhi Cantonment, ensured that he received state-of-the-art critical care during the journey back to India.





The air ambulance took off from Tel Aviv at 1.20 am (IST) on September 26 and landed in Jamnagar at 10 am. The soldier was then airlifted to Palam, New Delhi, arriving at 2 pm. By 3 pm, Havildar Suresh was safely transferred to Army Hospital R&R, New Delhi, where he is currently receiving further treatment.





His vital signs are stable, with over 98 per cent oxygen saturation, and his recovery appears promising.





The successful evacuation highlights the efficiency and dedication of the Indian Army’s medical team, who navigated a highly uncertain situation to bring one of their own back to safety.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







