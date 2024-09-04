



Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday jointly witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on revitalization project of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) railway, state media reported.





The Tanzanian and Zambian president are in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Xinhua reported.





The 1,860-km-long railway from Dar es Salaam in east Tanzania to New Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia. China had provided a USD 400 million interest free loan to build the railway,





The three-day (September 4-6) summit marks the ninth editon of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and is being held amidst ongoing conflicts in Africa in its neighbouring West Asia, Ukraine, and China's growing assertiveness in the Pacific region.





As per American news outlet CNN, Chinese officials have touted the gathering as the largest diplomatic event they've hosted in recent years.





Xi Jinping and Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Wednesday attended a signing ceremony of cooperation documents.





As per Xinhua, Xi also today met with Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, president of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. Further, the Chinese president met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.





Xi held talks with Senegalese president Bassirou Diomaye Faye and stated the bilateral cooperation has yielded tangible results and benefited the people of the two countries over the past years.





Chinese state media cited Xi as saying that China is willing to work with Senegal to realize their respective modernization, and advance the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to a new level, Xi said.





On Tuesday China and Nigeria issued a joint statement elevating their ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership."





Chinese President Xi Jinping and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday held talks in Beijing ahead of the opening of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.





As per a report in Al Jazeera, China's State Council said that Tinubu expressed his hope that Nigeria would become China's largest trade and investment partner in Africa.





The Nigerian President also welcomed Chinese companies to increase investments in the country, expand cooperation in fields such as agriculture, manufacturing and mineral energy, and help poverty reduction efforts, according to the State Council.





As per the Al Jazeera report the Chinese state-run Export-Import Bank of China is financing 85 per cent of the cost of the USD 5.8bn Mambilla hydroelectric plant, which will be the Nigeria's biggest power plant upon its scheduled completion in 2030.





Chinese premier Li Qiang on September 3 met with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is on a State visit.





Also Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday agreed to elevate bilateral relationship between the two countries.





As per CNN, this week marks Beijing's chance to position China as a champion of the Global South and alternative leader to the US amidst Beijing's rising frictions with Washington.





Beijing, said the US news outlet, is also expected to push to make Africa's market a destination for its prolific production of green tech like solar panels and electric vehicles.





In 2021, China made ambitious pledges to Africa, including a commitment to import USD 300 billion worth of goods by 2024.





The CNN pointed out that a number of leaders attending the three-yearly Forum on China and Africa Cooperation are from countries grappling with heavy international debt, including from Chinese loans, and seek more investment and trade to boost their economies.





Since 2013, Xi has made five visits to Africa, traveling to Tanzania, South Africa, the Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Senegal, Rwanda and Mauritius. Since 2023, he has hosted at least 20 African leaders in China, the country's state media reported.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







