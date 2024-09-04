



Quetta: A young man went missing from Turbat city in Pakistan's Balochistan on Monday, The Balochistan Post reported.





According to the report, the man was allegedly detained by Pakistani forces after being taken into custody from the Shahi Tump area of Balochistan. The missing person has been identified as Dad Shah Baloch, son of Master Saleem Baloch.





Earlier, two persons went missing after being detained by Pakistani forces in Konshkalat area of Balochistan's Tump on the night of August 30, The Balochistan Post reported. Two persons who went missing have been identified as Nasrat and Dad Dost.





Their whereabouts remain unknown, sparking serious concerns among residents and human rights organizations. The families of the missing individuals have been worried about their safety, considering the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in the region, The Balochistan Post reported.





Local communities and advocacy groups have called for greater transparency and accountability regarding the actions of Pakistani security forces in the area.





According to The Balochistan Post report, more than 55,000 people are missing from various areas of the region. Human rights groups and local advocacy organizations, such as the Balochistan National Party (BNP) and the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), have been at the forefront of the movement to address these violations.





They have organised rallies, public awareness campaigns, and legal actions to press for accountability and the safe recovery of missing persons. The international community has also expressed concerns, with various UN bodies and international human rights organizations calling for investigations and urging the Pakistani government to address the issue comprehensively.





Political and social activists have alleged that Pakistani forces and intelligence agencies are responsible for these enforced disappearances in Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported. Despite these efforts, the situation remains dire, with enforced disappearances continuing to undermine trust in state institutions and perpetuate a climate of fear and insecurity in Balochistan.





