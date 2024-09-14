



New Delhi: BEML Limited, a premier manufacturer of mining and defence equipment, made a significant impact at the Land Forces 2024 Global Exposition in Melbourne, Australia. As the leader of the India Pavilion, BEML showcased its advanced defence manufacturing capabilities alongside DRDO and Yantra Ltd, marking a strong presence from September 11-13. This participation underlines BEML's efforts to expand its global footprint and cater to the rising demand for cutting-edge and reliable machinery in the mining and defence sectors.





BEML has established itself as a trusted partner for high-quality, innovative solutions, exporting to over 72 countries. Its global success is fueled by strong demand in regions with robust mining activities and substantial defence budgets, where BEML’s reputation for excellence continues to grow.





At Land Forces 2024, BEML highlighted its flagship products, including:





Sarvatra Bridging Solutions High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) Transport and Radar Systems Arjun Armoured Recovery and Repair Vehicles (ARRVs) Ground Handling Equipment (GHE) and Ground Support Equipment (GSE) for Aerospace Open Cast and Underground Mining Equipment Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Future capabilities in Maritime Engineering





Renowned for durability and advanced technology, BEML's product range spans from mining equipment like excavators, dump trucks, and loaders to defence products such as artillery, missile launchers, and armoured vehicles. BEML’s dedication to continuous innovation and superior quality has earned the company a strong global customer base and numerous accolades.





As part of its strategic expansion, BEML is integrating AI-based technologies into its equipment to enhance efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability. This smart technology aims to meet the evolving needs of the global mining and defence industries, offering customers intelligent and future-ready solutions.





To further bolster its expansion, BEML is actively pursuing strategic partnerships and collaborations with local companies in Australia and Europe. These alliances will help localize BEML's products and ensure compliance with regional standards and regulations, while advancing the Indian government’s 'Make in India' initiative.





The India Pavilion was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth in the esteemed company of BEML Limited CMD Shantanu Roy, Consul General in Melbourne Dr Sushil Kumar and top officials from the Indian Army. The pavilion attracted a significant number of visitors who explored BEML's equipment and land systems, reflecting global interest in Indian defence innovation.





