



BluJ Aero is an innovative start-up based in Hyderabad, India, focused on developing a long-range, hydrogen-powered vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. Founded in May 2022 by Maruthi Amardeep Sri Vatsavaya and Utham Kumar Dharmapuri, the company aims to revolutionize air transportation by leveraging hydrogen fuel cell technology for sustainable and efficient flight.





Aircraft Specifications And Capabilities





The aircraft is designed to have a wingspan of 6 meters and a length of 4 meters. Initially, it will support a payload of 100 kg, with future models aiming for a capacity of 1 ton (1000 kg). The VTOL is expected to achieve a range of 400 to 500 km for the initial model, with plans for future variants to reach up to 800 km. BluJ's aircraft will utilize a hydrogen fuel cell system, which generates electricity from hydrogen, emitting only heat and water as by-products.





Funding





BluJ Aero recently secured $2.25 million in seed funding led by Endiya Partners and Ideaspring Capital, with additional support from Rainmatter Foundation. This funding will facilitate the development of their first commercial product—a fully autonomous cargo e-VTOL aircraft—and help expand their team from nine to twenty employees by the end of 2023. The start-up plans to conduct flight trials of a lithium-ion battery-powered prototype by late 2023, followed by hydrogen-powered flight demonstrations in 2024.





The founding team brings extensive experience from leading aerospace companies like Boeing, GE, ISRO, and Collins Aerospace. Their combined expertise positions BluJ to tackle the technical challenges associated with hydrogen technology while aligning with India's growing focus on sustainable energy solutions.





BluJ Aero's VTOL aircraft is poised to address various sectors including logistics, defence, and urban transportation. The aircraft's capabilities could significantly reduce travel times between cities and improve the efficiency of cargo transport, particularly in hard-to-reach areas where traditional road transport is less viable. Additionally, the Indian government's initiatives to promote green hydrogen align well with BluJ's mission, potentially lowering operational costs significantly compared to conventional hybrid electric systems.





