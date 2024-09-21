



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India is planning the maiden launch of the Long-Range Nirbhay Land Attack Cruise Missile (LACM) for the Indian Air Force (IAF) this year. This missile is a significant advancement in India's indigenous defence capabilities.





Nirbhay is a long-range, all-weather, subsonic cruise missile designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) under DRDO. It is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads, making it a versatile asset for India's military. The missile can be launched from various platforms, including land, sea, and air, highlighting its adaptability in different combat scenarios.





As of February 2023, DRDO announced the completion of the Nirbhay cruise missile development project after successfully conducting six developmental trials. The missile has demonstrated a single-shot kill ratio exceeding 90%, underscoring its precision targeting capabilities.





The upcoming launch for the IAF marks a critical step in operationalizing the Nirbhay missile system. This will not only enhance India's strike capabilities but also bolster its strategic deterrence posture in the region.





DRDO is also working on various variants of the Nirbhay missile, including air-launched and submarine-launched versions. The missile's design allows for modifications to accommodate different types of payloads and mission profiles. Additionally, a ship-launched version is currently undergoing developmental trials, further expanding its operational versatility.





Agencies







