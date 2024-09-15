DRDO tested AGNI-V MIRV (multiple independently targetable re-entry) vehicle on 11-Mar-2024





Sources in the establishment said: “The next 30-45 days are scheduled packed for a number of strategic and conventional missiles launching program”



DRDO to test strategic and conventional missiles in next one and half months to boost India's defence capabilities, aligning with the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The tests come after recent successful launches of Agni-4 and Agni-Prime missiles, and the commissioning of INS Arighat, India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine





However, the sources did not reveal the number of missiles to be tested.





The development would be in sync with the government’s ambitious “Atmanirbhar Bharat” or self-reliant initiative in the defence sector. India has been focusing for the self-reliance in the defence sector after the issue of supply chain disruption arisen in the wake of fast changing geo-political scenario across the globe.





It is pertinent to mention here that weeks back India commissioned its second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), INS Arighat.





INS Arighat is having four launch tubes in its hump and can carry up to four nuclear-capable K-4 Submarine Launched Ballistic Missiles (SLBMs), which has a range of 3,500 kilometers.





Developed by DRDO, the K-4 SLBMs is variant of land-based ballistic missile Agni–III.





It is also equipped with 12 K-15 SLBMs. The K-15 is the variant of Shaurya and has a range of 750 to 1,500 km, depending on the size of the warhead.





Days ago, India conducted a successful launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha.





Conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, the defence ministry informed that the launch was successfully validated all operational and technical parameters.





Prior to this, in April, the new-generation nuclear-capable Agni-Prime ballistic missile was successfully tested from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







