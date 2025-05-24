Indian Rafale launched missiles and 11 strikes by S-400 knocked out Pakistan





Following a period of intense military confrontation triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025.





This operation targeted nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and drone incursions over Jammu and Kashmir, but these were largely countered by India’s air defence systems and armed forces.





After four days of escalating hostilities, both countries agreed to a cessation of all military actions—on land, air, and sea—effective from 5:00 pm IST on May 10, 2025.





The ceasefire understanding was reached through direct military-to-military communication: Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Major General Kashif Abdullah, initiated contact with his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, leading to the agreement. Both sides have emphasized that this understanding was achieved bilaterally, with India firmly rejecting claims of third-party mediation, including those from the United States.





The Indian Army has clarified that this ceasefire arrangement is open-ended and does not have an expiry date, countering reports suggesting a limited extension. India’s defense minister, Rajnath Singh, has warned that Pakistan remains “on probation” under the terms of the May 10 understanding, signaling that any further disturbances would invite severe consequences.





The Indian Army has also announced plans to implement confidence-building measures (CBMs) along the border to reduce alertness levels.





Despite the ceasefire, punitive non-military measures remain in place. India has not revoked sanctions such as the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the closure of airspace, and the ban on bilateral trade. Both sides continue to accuse each other of sporadic violations, and the situation remains fragile, with no resolution to the underlying disputes between the two nations.





Pakistan’s foreign ministry has publicly reiterated its commitment and faithfulness to upholding the ceasefire, emphasising that the agreement remains intact. Military-to-military engagements through the DGMOs are reported to be progressing smoothly, and communication channels remain open.





The current ceasefire between India and Pakistan, established after Operation Sindoor and subsequent retaliatory actions, is holding as of late May 2025. Both sides have declared their commitment to the agreement, which is indefinite and subject to ongoing review based on developments along the border. However, the broader relationship remains tense, with both military and diplomatic channels under close scrutiny.





Based On ANI Report











