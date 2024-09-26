



New York: External Affairs Minister, who is on a US visit, participated in a discussion on Thursday, where he emphasised the importance of democratising the economy, enhancing mobility, imparting skills, and building connectivity to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).





Jaishankar participated in a discussion organised by Observer Research Foundation (ORF) titled "Tiger's Tale: Crafting a New Development Paradigm."





The event brought together foreign ministers from various countries, which includes Latvia Foreign Affairs Minister, Baiba Braze, Guyana Foreign Minister High Hilton Todd.





Jaishankar also met with Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and President of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende.





"Joined FM @Braze_Baiba of Latvia, FM High Hilton Todd of Guyana, @ssulayem





and @borgebrende for an engaging discussion by @orfonline on "Tiger's Tale: Crafting a New Development Paradigm," Jaishankar wrote on X.





"As Pact of the Future comes into force and global economy continues to face challenges, democratizing economy, enhancing mobility, imparting skilling and building connectivity are going to be key movers for achieving the SDGs," he added.





The SDGs were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 to end poverty, reduce inequality and build more peaceful, prosperous societies by 2030. Also known as the Global Goals, the SDGs call for a world where no one is left behind.





On 22 September, world leaders unanimously adopted the 'Pact for the Future', at UN Headquarters in New York, which includes a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations, marking a significant step in adapting international cooperation to address contemporary challenges, per a UN press release.





The Pact, seen as the most comprehensive international agreement in decades, aims to ensure that global institutions remain effective in a rapidly changing world.





UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres emphasised the need to move beyond outdated systems, stating, "We cannot create a future fit for our grandchildren with a system built by our grandparents."





In his opening remarks at the Summit of the Future, Guterres noted that the Pact and its annexes provide "new opportunities and untapped possibilities".





The UN Secretary-General made these remarks during his address at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Tuesday.





Further, General Assembly president Dennis Francis echoed this, affirming that the Pact would "lay the foundations for a sustainable, just, and peaceful global order -- for all peoples and nations."





Overall, the agreement of the Pact is a strong statement of countries' commitment to the United Nations, the international system and international law.





