Embraer's key future opportunities in India is medium-seized C-390 Millennium transport aircraft





Bangalore: Embraer, a global aerospace company, is looking to expand its supply chain in India.





Embraer's Executive Vice-President of Global Procurement and Supply Chain, Roberto Chaves, said that India has a robust aviation and defence industry, and Embraer sees strong viability for manufacturers and systems developers in India to be key suppliers to Embraer.





"A high-level delegation from Embraer is concluding a visit to India this week as it evaluates the expansion of its supply chain into the country. Embraer foresees potential suppliers across its defence, commercial aviation and executive jets businesses for areas such as aerostructures, machining, sheet metal, composites, forgings, wire harness, and hardware and software development, recognizing that aerospace engineering capabilities are clearly present and available in the country. The visit comes amidst burgeoning relations between Brazil and India," as per a statement from Embraer.





"We are driven by a common vision, which is to drive the aviation capabilities of Brazil and India to greater heights, and to deliver value to our customers around the world," he added.





India is a strategic market for Embraer in all its business segments. The Embraer footprint in the country surpasses 44 aircraft, including customers in Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets and Defense & Security. In particular, the Indian Government and Indian Air Force operate a fleet of 5 Embraer VIP jets and 3 EMB 145 AEW "Netra" military aircraft, respectively.





"One of Embraer's key future opportunities in India is the Indian Air Force MTA (Medium Transport Aircraft) program, in which Embraer is well-positioned to offer the best in class, modern C-390 Millennium transport aircraft in partnership with the very reputed Indian company Mahindra. The two companies announced their partnership back in February 2024," the statement added..





Embraer sees India as a key partner in the region and expects, together with Mahindra, to implement an extensive local supply chain program. This initiative may include an assembly line for the C-390 in India, when selected for this program. Tied with a local long-term support program offer, Embraer and Mahindra aim to fulfill the expectations of the "Make in India" initiative of the Indian Government.





"A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defence and Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services and Support to customers after-sales," the Company said.





