



The hunt for new medium transport aircraft (MTA) to boost multi-mission capabilities of the Indian Air Force will be a three-cornered contest, with US, South American and European plane makers throwing their hat in the ring to equip the air force with 40-80 aircraft, in line with the central government’s Make in India initiative.





US aerospace firm Lockheed Martin’s C-130J, Brazilian Embraer Defence and Security’s C-390 Millennium and Airbus Defence and Space’s A-400M aircraft of Europe is vying for the Indian order that is expected to involve technology transfer and setting up a manufacturing line in the country for high-level indigenisation. The IAF is looking for a new transport aircraft in the 18 to 30-tonne cargo carrying capacity range.





Among the offerings by foreign defence contractors, the Embraer C-390 Millennium has emerged as a strong contender in the Indian Air Force's (IAF) search for a new Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA). Recent evaluations suggest that the C-390 may offer a cost advantage over its main competitors, the Lockheed Martin C-130J Hercules and Airbus Defence and Space’s A-400M aircraft. The estimated unit cost for the C-390 is between $140-160 million, which positions it favourably in the ongoing procurement process.





In the defence sector, Embraer has so far supplied eight jets to India for VVIP travel, and for use as airborne early warning and control aircraft.





The C-390 can carry a payload of up to 26 tons, surpassing the C-130J's capacity of 20 tons. This enhanced capability is crucial for the IAF's operational requirements, which demand the ability to transport heavier cargo.





A significant aspect of Embraer's proposal includes a Technology Transfer (ToT) package aimed at local manufacturing in India. This initiative not only supports the Indian government's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing but also positions India as a potential hub for MTA production in the region.





Embraer has offered customization options for the C-390 to meet the specific needs of the IAF, which could provide a competitive edge in the tender process.





Embraer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahindra, an Indian company, to collaborate on the C-390 bid. This partnership aims to engage with the IAF and local aerospace industries to develop an industrialization plan for the project.





From manufacturing parts in the country to MRO and technology transfer to final assembly, Embraer will propose the best localisation plan ever offered to India by any original equipment manufacturer, he said. India could become the hub to fulfil the MTA demand in the region said Embraer's CEO Bosco Da Costa Junior.





