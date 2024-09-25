



Liaoning Aircraft Carrier





The first aircraft carrier of the PLAN returned to sea after a period of maintenance and upgrades at the Dalian shipyard, which lasted much of last year, concluding in March of this year. Although specific details about the work performed were not provided, these processes are common for such strategic units. Since late March, the Liaoning has been conducting trials in the Bohai Sea, culminating in its recent deployment in the Western Pacific, which was noted by the defence ministries and armed forces of Japan and Taiwan.





This deployment has attracted the attention of various specialists, as it is believed that the Liaoning’s Carrier Air Wing has incorporated the new version of the Shenyang J-15 carrier-based fighter. Named J-15B, this variant is adapted to operate from CATOBAR-configured decks, although it has also been suggested that it can function in STOBAR configurations. This detail is relevant, as the J-15B is intended to be the first combat aircraft of the air wing of the new Fujian aircraft carrier.





Shandong Aircraft Carrier





Chinese footage released on Sept 9 showed China PLAN aircraft carrier Shandong & its strike group recently conducted training in South China Sea.





Meanwhile, the second aircraft carrier of the PLAN, and the first built locally, has been operating since mid-August in various areas of the Pacific and the South China Sea. Recently, a Type 075 amphibious assault ship joined its task group for the first time. According to open sources, the Shandong has already returned to the Yulin Naval Base located on Hainan Island.





Fujian Aircraft Carrier





Allegedly an image showing the PLANS-18 „Fujian“ returning home from her 4th sea trial.





The Fujian, the third and most modern aircraft carrier of the PLAN, recently completed its fourth trial navigation and systems testing. Among the details observed in various images circulating on social media is the presence on its flight deck of mock-ups of some of the aircraft that will be part of its air wing. Among these, a mock-up of the KJ-600 early warning aircraft was identified, which will serve as the future “eyes forward” of the carrier strike group. As of September 17, the Fujian was sailing in the Bohai Sea, heading towards its home port at the Dalian shipyard.





Conclusions





Beyond the operational status of each aircraft carrier, the fact that the PLAN has simultaneously deployed its three aircraft carriers is a clear demonstration of the advances made by China in its naval capabilities. Like the United States Navy, with which it is already competing, China projects that in the immediate future it will have several carrier strike groups deployed in strategically important areas, such as the Western Pacific, to deter regional rivals. The potential use of these groups in various locations should not be dismissed, especially in the event of a military scenario regarding the recovery of Taiwan.





(With Inputs From International Agencies & Twitter)







