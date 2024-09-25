



Ahmedabad: Adani Group Founder and Chairman Gautam Adani held a high-level meeting with Eric Martel, CEO of Bombardier on Tuesday, to discuss transformative partnerships in Aircraft Services, Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), as well as Defence.





According to a social media post on ‘X’ by Gautam Adani, the meeting marks a potential milestone in India’s pursuit of strengthening its aviation capabilities and becoming more self-reliant in the sector, aligning with the government’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) initiative.





“Powering India’s aviation growth! Had a great discussion with @Bombardier CEO Eric Martel on transformative partnerships in Aircraft Services, MRO and Defence. Together, we are harnessing synergies for a stronger, self-reliant India. @AdaniOnline #AatmanirbharBharat #AdaniDefenceAerospace,” Gautam Adani’s post said.





Highlighting the critical discussions aimed at harnessing synergies between the two companies, Adani stated that the collaboration is expected to pave the way for advancements in aircraft services, a field where India has increasingly been focusing to reduce dependency on foreign MRO services.





Developing a robust in-country MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) sector would help reduce costs, improve turnaround times for airlines, and establish India as a regional hub for aircraft maintenance.





According to the company website, Adani Defence & Aerospace have succeeded in establishing a resilient network of capabilities through strategic collaborations with credible global partners. The company says it continues to make strategic investments in unique products and technologies working with Indian small and medium-sized businesses to foster indigenous expertise and strengthen the domestic defence industry. The group further says its efforts revolve around positioning India as a key player in the global market and substantially reducing the country’s net current account deficit through robust exports.





Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise. Headquartered in Greater Montreal, Quebec, Bombardier operates Aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







