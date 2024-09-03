The plane caught fire after the crash and fire brigades were rushed to the spot to douse the flames





Barmer: A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed near Rajasthan's Barmer on Monday due to a technical defect. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported, said the Air Force.





"During a routine night training mission in the Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered," IAF said in a post on X.





During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 2, 2024





Barmer collector Nishant Jain, Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena and other senior officers reached the crash site. Meena said the incident took place away from the populated area.





Meena also said that there was rainwater near the site where the aircraft crashed making it difficult for the fire brigades to reach the spot.





“On receiving information, all police and Air Force officials arrived at the spot. Both the pilots are safe. Local villagers also came forward to help. The fighter jet is still burning, so action will be taken as per the Air Force’s SOP. We have been told to stay 400 m away from it,” he said.





On June 4, a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter plane crashed near Shirasgaon village of Niphad tehsil in Nashik. The pilot and co-pilot had ejected safely. Wing Commander Bokil along with the co-pilot who was not identified by the police were taken to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited hospital for treatment for minor injuries.





Agencies







