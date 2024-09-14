



India is enhancing its military capabilities to address the growing threats from China and Pakistan through the establishment of integrated command centres in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Trivandrum. This initiative is part of a broader strategy aimed at improving operational efficiency and coordination among the Indian Armed Forces.





The integrated command centres are designed to unify the operations of the Army, Navy, and Air Force under a single command structure. This is expected to facilitate better coordination during conflicts and enhance India's military readiness against potential threats from both China and Pakistan.





The proposal for these command centres has been presented to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with government approval pending. Once approved, the reorganization is anticipated to take 12 to 18 months to fully operationalize.





The establishment of these command centres is a response to the increasing military collaboration between China and Pakistan, particularly through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This collaboration poses a significant strategic challenge for India, necessitating a more integrated military approach.





India's move draws inspiration from China's military reforms, which have established a more cohesive command structure through its own theatre commands. The Indian military aims to enhance its operational readiness and response capabilities along its northern borders with China and the western front with Pakistan.





In addition to the command centers, India is investing heavily in upgrading its military capabilities, including:





The Indian Air Force is implementing a strategic plan worth approximately ₹3 lakh crore, focusing on acquiring advanced fighter jets, missile systems, and enhancing surveillance capabilities to counter the air threat posed by China and Pakistan.





The Indian government is also prioritizing infrastructure projects to improve connectivity in border areas, which is crucial for logistical support during military operations.





This comprehensive approach reflects India's commitment to strengthening its defence posture in the face of evolving geopolitical dynamics in the region.





