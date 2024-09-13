



India is positioning itself as a potential mediator in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, particularly through the diplomatic efforts of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. His recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 12, 2024, took place during the BRICS National Security Advisors' conference in St. Petersburg. This meeting is part of India's broader strategy to leverage its good relations with both Russia and Ukraine to facilitate peace talks.





During his meeting with Putin, Doval conveyed a message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his recent discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Modi had expressed a desire to personally brief Putin about these talks, which included suggestions for both nations to engage directly to resolve the conflict.





Putin proposed a bilateral meeting with Modi on October 22, 2024, during the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan. This meeting aims to summarize the outcomes of previous discussions and outline future cooperation between India and Russia.





Modi has emphasized that India is ready to play an "active role" in restoring peace in the region, maintaining that dialogue and diplomacy are essential for resolving the conflict. This sentiment was echoed during Doval's discussions with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, where they reviewed bilateral cooperation and mutual interests.





The potential for India's involvement in peace negotiations has been recognized by international leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who highlighted India's and China's roles in finding solutions to the conflict. Putin himself has identified India, along with Brazil and China, as possible intermediaries in the peace process.





India's diplomatic manoeuvres, particularly through high-level meetings and Modi's proactive stance, suggest that New Delhi is positioning itself as a key player in the quest for peace between Russia and Ukraine. The upcoming BRICS summit may provide further opportunities for India to facilitate dialogue and contribute to conflict resolution efforts.





Our Bureau



