



Singapore: India and Singapore have called for peaceful resolution of disputes in the South China Sea, emphasising the importance of maintaining peace, security, and 'freedom of navigation' in and overflight above the South China Sea in accordance with international law, UNCLOS.





The joint statement was issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore.





According to the India-Singapore Joint Statement, "Underlining the link between prosperity and security, the leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of navigation in and overflight above the South China Sea, while pursuing the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), without resorting to the threat or use of force."





"Both sides also called on all parties to resolve disputes through peaceful means without threat or use of force and exercise self-restraint in the conduct of actions that could escalate tensions in the region," the statement added.





Further, PM Modi and his Singaporean counterpart PM Lawrence Wong emphasised the legal framework set out by the UNCLOS within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out, and that UNCLOS is the basis for determining maritime entitlements, sovereign rights, jurisdiction and legitimate interests over maritime zones.





Both leaders expressed hope for the early conclusion of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in accordance with international law, especially UNCLOS, that does not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of all nations, including those not party to these negotiations.





During their meeting, they also condemned terrorism as the most pressing threat to global peace and stability, reaffirming their commitment to combat it in all its forms and manifestations. They also emphasised that there can be no justification for acts of terror.





Recognising that terrorism continues to remain the single most significant threat to peace and stability, the Prime Ministers of both countries reiterated their strong commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms





Notably, PM Modi paid an official visit to Singapore on September 4-5, 2024. The current visit is the fifth visit of PM Modi to Singapore.





