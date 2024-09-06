



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi on Thursday after concluding his three-day visit to Singapore and Brunei.





PM Modi shared a video of his Singapore visit on X and stated, "My visit to Singapore has been a very fruitful one. It will certainly add vigour to bilateral ties and benefit the people of our nations. I thank the government and people of Singapore for their warmth."





Earlier today, PM Modi and Singapore PM Lawrence Wong met at the Parliament House in Singapore.





The two leaders, along with their delegations, held the bilateral meeting. At their talks, both leaders reviewed the progress of India-Singapore bilateral relations. Following this, the two sides exchanged four MoUs in the areas of digital technology, semiconductors, skill development, and healthcare.





Prime Minister Modi invited PM Lawrence Wong to visit India, which he accepted. PM Modi also visited the semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings Ltd.





Singapore's PM Lawrence Wong accompanied PM Modi during his visit to the semiconductor facility. PM Modi invited Singapore's semiconductor companies to participate in the SEMICON INDIA exhibition set to be held in Greater Noida from September 11-13.





"It was wonderful to interact with interns from Odisha's World Skill Center who are visiting Singapore and interns from Singapore who have been to India as a part of the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme. I also met a team of Indian engineers working at AEM Holdings. Such cooperation is indeed special and celebrates human talent as well as innovation," PM Modi stated after visiting the facility.





The Prime Minister also called on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam earlier today and held talks that focused on key sectors including skill development, sustainability, technology, innovation, and connectivity. The talks between the two leaders focused on the full range of bilateral ties between India and Singapore.





PM Modi and PM Wong acknowledged India and Singapore's shared history, long tradition of friendship based on trust and mutual respect, and extensive cooperation across a wide range of areas. They reviewed and expressed satisfaction over the progress in the bilateral relationship, in the areas of political, economic, security, technology, education, people-to-people and cultural links.





It is interesting to note that India and Singapore will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year. Against this backdrop, both Prime Ministers agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level of a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership', to deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation.





Before his visit to Singapore, PM Modi was on an official visit to Brunei. PM Modi held "wide-ranging" talks with Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan. During their talks, both leaders discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties.





In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Delighted to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide-ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges."





PM Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India, in Brunei's capital city Bandar Seri Begawan.





(With Inputs From Agencies)








