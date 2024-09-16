



Bikaner: India and US army personnel on Monday trained together to bolster interoperability and enhance synergy between forces of both nations in the 20th edition of the Joint Military Exercise 'Yudh Abhyas 2024.'





Notably, army personnel have been training together at the Foreign Training Node, Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, since September 9 and will continue till September 22.





The Indian Army has released a video showcasing the joint training exercises, highlighting the participation of troops from both nations.





On Sunday, the army personnel took a break and visited the historic Junagarh Fort in Bikaner, Rajasthan.





Around 600 soldiers from the US have arrived in India, and they were brought to Junagarh in groups by bus and taken on a guided tour of the fort. The American soldiers were amazed by the historic Badal Mahal, Ranivas, and artillery.





The army had also arranged for guides to provide historical information to the American soldiers.





The aim of the joint exercise is to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counterterrorism operations in a subconventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.





During the exercise, tactical drills are to be rehearsed, which include joint response to a terrorist action, joint planning, and combined field training exercises that simulate real-world counter-terrorism missions.





The 14-day exercise will see the participation of around 600 troops from a battalion of the RAJPUT Regiment along with personnel from other arms and services, while the US side is being represented by the troops of the 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division.





