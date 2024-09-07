



The Indian Army has recently inducted the Krushna Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), developed by Club First, a robotics manufacturing company based in Jaipur. This UGV is designed to enhance the Army's operational capabilities, particularly in surveillance and reconnaissance missions.





The Krushna UGV is equipped with advanced technologies that allow it to operate effectively in challenging environments. It features the following:





1. Silent operation capabilities, making it suitable for stealth missions.

2. It features a thermal day/night camera with a range of up to 4 kilometers, which will enhance its surveillance capabilities.

3. Both remote operation and autonomous navigation using GPS waypoint technology, allowing it to navigate difficult terrains that are often inaccessible to traditional vehicles.





The induction of the Krushna UGV is part of a broader initiative by the Indian Army to incorporate unmanned systems into its operations. This move is aimed at improving border security and surveillance, addressing critical needs in India's defence strategy. The UGV's ability to operate in harsh climatic conditions and difficult geographical areas makes it a valuable asset for the Army.





The Krushna UGV will revolutionize Indian army's battlefield support with its advanced AI capabilities, enhancing both operational efficiency and soldier safety. From surveillance to logistic support, this cutting-edge technology is here to empower the armed forces to a considerable extent.





