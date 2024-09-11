



The Indian Navy is on course to finalize three significant defence deals, collectively valued at ₹1.25 lakh crore, before the close of the current fiscal year. These agreements are aimed at enhancing the Navy’s surveillance and combat readiness, with the projects focusing on acquiring advanced drones, submarines, and fighter jets.





The deals in question include the procurement of 31 MQ-9B drones, three additional Scorpene-class submarines, and 26 Rafale-M fighter jets. The Indian government has extended robust financial support for these initiatives, allocating a record capital budget of ₹61,000 crore for the Navy’s modernization efforts this year.





MQ-9B Drone Deal Near Completion





The first of the three deals expected to be finalized is for the acquisition of 31 MQ-9B drones, designed for anti-submarine warfare. The contract, which is valid until October 31 under the terms of a Letter of Acceptance from the U.S. government, is anticipated to be concluded in the coming months. Out of the 31 drones, the Navy will receive 15 units, with the remaining split between the Army and Air Force.





The agreement also includes provisions for integrating Indian weapon systems onto the drones, with plans to incorporate the Naval Anti-Ship Missile (Short Range) once the system is fully developed.





Scorpene Submarine Expansion





The second major deal, for three additional Scorpene-class submarines, is progressing steadily. The submarines will be constructed through a collaboration between French Naval Group and India’s Mazagaon Dockyard Limited (MDL). With a revised bid of approximately ₹40,000 crore, the new submarines will feature advanced technology and will be outfitted with an indigenous combat management system.





The project will involve significant participation from Indian firms, with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) set to play a key role in the submarine program.





Rafale-M Jets for INS Vikrant





The third priority for the Indian Navy is the acquisition of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for deployment on the INS Vikrant, India’s indigenous aircraft carrier. Negotiations for the ₹50,000 crore deal are ongoing, following a similar framework to the previous procurement of 36 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force. The Navy has opted not to integrate the indigenous Uttam radar system into the Rafale-M fleet, as it would increase costs and delay the project.





Focus On Strengthening Capabilities





These defence projects underscore the Navy’s commitment to strengthening its capabilities both in terms of surveillance and underwater warfare. With a clear focus on modernizing its fleet and enhancing combat readiness, the Indian Navy is poised to boost its operational effectiveness in the coming years.





