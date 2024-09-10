The 4th and the 5th ships in the series of 8 Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts, vessels of the Navy, were concurrently launched at the Cochin Shipyard on September 9, 2024





Two anti-submarine warfare shallow watercrafts vessels (ASWCWC) of the Indian Navy were launched at Cochin Shipyard here on Monday. The vessels are the fourth and fifth ships in the series of eight such watercraft.





The vessels -- 78 metres long, 11.36 metres wide and with a draught of about 2.7 metres -- can sail at a maximum speed of 25 knots and have an endurance of 1,800 nautical miles. Once commissioned by the Indian Navy, the vessels will be called INS Malpe and INS Mulki. The ships, with a displacement about 900 tons, are designed to fit the indigenously developed sonar for underwater surveillance.





The ships were launched by Vijaya Srinivas, wife of Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Southern Naval Command.





After a ceremonial puja, the vessels were launched by Vijaya Srinivas, wife of Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Southern Naval Command.





The contract to design, construct and deliver the eight ships was signed between the Ministry of Defence and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in April 2019. The Mahe-class of ships will replace the in-service Abhay class ASW Corvettes of the Indian Navy and are designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, low intensity maritime operations and mine-laying operations, apart from search and rescue.





Each vessel has a total installed propulsion power of about 12 MW and is equipped with light-weight torpedoes, ASW rockets and mines, close-in weapon system (30mm gun) and 12.7mm stabilised remote-control guns.





In his address, Vice Admiral Srinivas said the construction of the vessels are in keeping with the need to be self-reliant and be prepared in view of the geo-political situation and security challenges. “They were indigenously designed and built, with almost all equipment being manufactured in India. Their launch signals a powerful message that the nation is ready to ensure maritime security of our areas of interest,” he said. “Being larger than their predecessors, both in dimension and tasks, these ships would give impetus to the tactical and operational capability of ASW operations in the shallow waters,” he added.





Madhu S Nair, chairman and managing director of CSL, said the shipyard is geared up to cater to the Navy’s requirements. “In addition, we signed the master ship repair agreement with the US Navy, while the CSL Strategic and Advanced Solutions (C-SAS) is working closely with DRDO and Indian Navy in niche areas. The intent is clear, to strive for perfection in ship building and repair,” he said.





Agencies







