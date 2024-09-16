The Simorgh satellite carrier, Iran, launch on January 28, 2024





Iran successfully launched its Chamran-1 research satellite into orbit using the Qaem-100 rocket, developed by the Revolutionary Guard. The satellite aims to test orbital maneuver technology. This launch comes amid heightened Middle East tensions and follows recent military actions by Iran. Western nations, particularly the US, express concerns over potential ballistic missile development disguised as space activities. Iran maintains that its space program is purely civilian and defensive.





Iran launched its Chamran-1 research satellite into orbit on Saturday using the Qaem-100 rocket, developed by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, according to state-run media reports. This event is significant in Iran’s aerospace program as Western nations have often scrutinized it over concerns of ballistic missile development.





The Chamran-1 satellite, which weighs 60 kilograms, was placed into a 550-kilometer orbit. Iranian media reported that the satellite is meant to test "hardware and software systems for orbital manoeuvre technology.” Land stations confirmed initial signals from the satellite shortly after launch, validating its successful deployment.





The Qaem-100 rocket, a solid-fuel, three-stage vehicle, was previously used for another satellite launch in January. The launch site was near Shahroud, around 350 kilometers east of Tehran, as reported by AP. The rocket bore a Quranic verse: "That which is left by Allah is better for you, if you are believers.”





This satellite launch came amid heightened Middle East tensions, particularly due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Iran's recent military actions, including a missile-and-drone attack on Israel, have escalated regional tensions further.





Coinciding with the second anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death, which triggered widespread protests, the launch is also the first under Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian, following the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash earlier this year. Pezeshkian has not yet articulated his stance on Iran's space initiatives.





The launch has raised concerns among Western nations, especially the United States. US officials worry that Iran's space program could be a cover for developing intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capabilities. According to US intelligence agencies and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran had a military nuclear program until 2003.





However, Iran insists that its space activities are purely civilian and defensive. General Hossein Salami, head of the Revolutionary Guard, emphasized the importance of overcoming international sanctions to advance their aerospace goals. Iran has consistently denied any intentions to develop nuclear weapons, asserting its nuclear and space programs are for peaceful purposes.





