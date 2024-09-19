



The order worth ₹154.80 crore includes the supply of radio frequency electronic modules





Israel defence company ELTA Systems Ltd, which is engaged in developing advanced defence and intelligence electronics, including sensors, radars, electronic warfare and communication systems, has placed a major order with Indian defence manufacturing player DCX Systems Ltd.





According to media reports, the order worth ₹154.80 crore includes the supply of RF (Radio Frequency) electronic modules. The order is expected to be completed in a year.





"We wish to inform that the company has received export orders from Elta Systems Ltd., Israel, for $ 18,495,779.10 (₹154.8 crore)," the company had said in a filing.





Incorporated in 2011, DCX Systems is a leading manufacturer of electronic subsystems whose portfolio of products covers a comprehensive array of cables and wire harnesses assemblies such as radio frequency cables, co-axial, mixed-signal, power, and data cables. The company received authorisation to export munitions in 2018.





The company lists Israel as one of its major clients.





According to DAX it is "among preferred Indian offset partners for defence and aerospace industry across geographies."





The company has a defence industrial license from the ministry of commerce and industry for producing defence subsystems that includes microwave components, modules for radar and electronic warfare subsystems, microwave sub-modules, for command and guidance units for missile subsystems, according to DCX Systems.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







