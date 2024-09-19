



New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S Somanath said on Wednesday that the ISRO is planning to launch the first module of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS-1) by 2028.





Addressing reporters in the National Capital, S Somnath said, "Chandrayaan - mission is primarily targeted to demonstrate the technology to go to the moon and then come back. The coming back is a highlight of it, landing there has already been demonstrated by Chandrayaan-3. If you have to send a man to space later in 2040, a vision by our PM, we need to have confidence in technology..."





He added, "For the Indian Space Station, yes, there is a timeline for that - the goal given by the Prime Minister is 2035. Our plan here is to launch the first module of Bharatiya Antariksh Station called BAS-1 by 2028..."





Meanwhile, the union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the building of the first unit of the Bharatiya Anatriksh Station by extending the scope of the Gaganyaan program. Approval by the cabinet is given for the development of the first module of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS-1) and to undertake missions to demonstrate and validate various technologies for building and operating BAS. To revise the scope & funding of the Gaganyaan Program to include new developments for BAS & precursor missions, and additional requirements to meet the ongoing Gaganyaan Program, an official release said.





Revision in Gaganyaan Program to include the scope of development and precursor missions for BAS, and factoring one additional uncrewed mission and additional hardware requirement for the developments of the ongoing Gaganyaan Program. Now the human spaceflight program of technology development and demonstration is through eight missions to be completed by December 2028 by launching the first unit of BAS-1, it added.





The Gaganyaan Program approved in December 2018 envisages undertaking human spaceflight to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and laying the foundation of technologies needed for an Indian human space exploration programme in the long run. The vision for space in the Amrit kaal envisages including other things, the creation of an operational Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and Indian Crewed Lunar Mission by 2040. All leading space-faring nations are making considerable efforts & investments to develop & operationalize capabilities that are required for long-duration human space missions and further exploration to the Moon and beyond, the release stated.





The Gaganyaan Program will be a national effort led by ISRO in collaboration with Industry, Academia and other National agencies as stakeholders. The program will be implemented through the established project management mechanism within ISRO. The target is to develop and demonstrate critical technologies for long-duration human space missions. To achieve this goal, ISRO will undertake four missions under the ongoing Gaganyaan Program by 2026 and the development of the first module of BAS & four missions for demonstration & validation of various technologies for BAS by December 2028.





The nation will acquire essential technological capabilities for human space missions to Low Earth Orbit. A national space-based facility such as the Bharatiya Antariksh Station will boost microgravity-based scientific research & technology development activities. This will lead to technological spin-offs and encourage innovations in key areas of research and development. Enhanced industrial participation and economic activity in the human space program will result in increased employment generation, especially in niche high-technology areas in space and allied sectors.





With a net additional funding of ₹11,170 Crore in the already approved program, the total funding for the Gaganyaan Program with the revised scope has been enhanced to ₹20,193 Crore.





This program will provide a unique opportunity, especially for the youth of the country to take up careers in the field of science and technology as well as pursue opportunities in microgravity-based scientific research & technology development activities. The resulting innovations and technological spin-offs will be benefitting the society at large.





