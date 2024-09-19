



Eight public sector and two private defence sector companies of India participating in the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo are showcasing high quality of products and the level of after sales service offered to garner more business.





Harping on maintenance as a key factor in ensuring support, these top defence sector companies are confident that India's prowess in air, land and maritime products will find favour on the continent and globally, officials attending the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) said.





Held biennially at the Waterkloof Airforce Base in the City of Tshwane - South Africa's administrative capital, the AAD Expo is one of the largest contributors to the country's GDP.





This year's edition of AAD, which combines both a trade exhibition and an air show, is being held from September 18 till 22.





"Our products in combat situations have done well and therefore offer a good choice for the African countries. I'm sure, they will go back with good orders," said High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar after officially opening the India Pavilion at AAD on Wednesday.





Sanjay Dwivedi, chairman and managing director of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), a government of India enterprise within the Ministry of Defence, said it the first time that they are participating as an exhibitor.





The AVNL has manufactured different types of tank variants, combat vehicles and their variants and different types of mine-protected vehicles and engines used in the tanks since 1962.





"We know that there is a lot of potential in the African defence market where we can sell our products as well as support makeup and modernisation of their vehicles," Dwivedi said.





Stating that he did not see South Africa, also a strong tank developer, as a competitor, Dwivedi said, "Today's world is not only one of competition. Today's world is one of collaboration and partnership."





Manoj Yadav, General Manager Marketing at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, said his company is showcasing its latest product, an advanced light helicopter.





Girish Pradhan, executive director of Bharat Dynamics Limited, said there was a lot of potential for the combat weapons being supplied to the Indian armed forces to be deployed in South Africa.





"We (also) provide end-to-end solutions, not just the delivery of the weapons. We give product support, develop industries and collaborate with them," Pradhan said.





Also showcasing their products and seeking business opportunities are Vinkal Bansal, Additional General Manager at India Optel; Kamesh Kasana, General Manager of Military Communication at Bharat Electronics, and Adikesh Vasudevan, General Manager at Goa Shipyard Limited.





