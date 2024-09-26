



Tel Aviv: Israel Defence Force (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has warned Hezbollah that a ground offensive is imminent, stating that Israeli soldiers' "military boots will enter enemy territory," Times of Israel reported.





Halevi's remarks came after Hezbollah fired a missile at central Israel on early Wednesday and Israel responded with airstrikes, which have killed 569 people and wounded 1,835 others, Al Jazeera reported.





During a drill simulating the invasion, Halevi addressed soldiers of the 7th Armored Brigade, as per Times of Israel.





"You can hear the planes above, we are attacking all day. Both to prepare the area for the possibility of your entry [into Lebanon], and also to continue causing blows to Hezbollah," Halevi said.





"Hezbollah today expanded its [range] of fire. Later today, it will receive a very strong response," he vows, after the terror group fired a missile at central Israel this morning.





"Today we will continue, we do not stop, we continue to attack and continue to strike them everywhere. The goal is a very clear goal, to return the [displaced] residents of the north safely," Halevi continues.





"To do this, we are preparing the [ground] maneuver," he says to the soldiers.





Higlighting his strategy of invasion, Halevi said,"Your military boots will enter enemy territory, enter villages that Hezbollah has prepared as large military outposts, with underground infrastructure, staging points, and launchpads into our territory [from which Hezbollah intends] to carry out attacks on Israeli civilians.





"Your entry into those areas with force, your encounter with Hezbollah operatives, will show them what it means to face a professional, highly skilled, and battle-experienced force," he goes on. "You are coming in much stronger and far more experienced than they are. You will go in, destroy the enemy there, and decisively destroy their infrastructure. These are the things that will enable us to safely return the residents of the north afterward."





Though it was shot down, Hezbollah confirmed it launched a Qadr 1 ballistic missile targeting the headquarters of Israel's intelligence service Mossad in Tel Aviv. It is believed to be the first ballistic missile to be launched by Hezbollah toward Israel, CNN reported





In response Israel responded with airstrikes. In Gaza, the Health Ministry has said at least 50 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others were wounded in the latest 24-hour reporting period in various Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave.





Meanwhile, Israeli official has told CNN that talks over a potential temporary ceasefire with Hezbollah are a main motivator for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.





The source said it was notable that Netanyahu, who is currently flying to New York, has not denied reports that the US is pushing for a 21-day ceasefire.





The source added that the main reason for Netanyahu's trip is these diplomatic talks, and the message in Israel's briefings yesterday was that "Israel favours a diplomatic solution."





