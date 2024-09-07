



LUCKNOW: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that India has always been in favour of peace, but due to the prevailing global conditions, military commanders have been told to always be ready so that peace is not disturbed.





“Keeping in mind the global conditions prevailing today, I have told military commanders to always be ready to establish peace in the world and India so that peace is not disturbed anywhere,” he said speaking to media persons after visiting the Khatu Shyam temple in Lucknow.





The defence minister’s statement came a day after the Joint Commanders’ Conference held in the state capital . On Thursday, Singh had called upon the top military brass to analyse the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza as well as the current situation in Bangladesh to “predict” any future problems and stay prepared to deal with the “unexpected”.





“India is the only country in the world, which has given the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. Our country is a worshipper of peace and will always remain so,” added Singh.





Singh also listed out development projects being executed in Lucknow and assured to address pending issues.





“Whether I remain in Delhi or Lucknow, I am always available for the people of Lucknow. The 104-km ring road and eight-lane outer ring road are complete. Please go and have a look, especially in the night,” he said interacting with locals in Cantt assembly segment.





“After I became MP of Lucknow (in 2014), 12 flyovers have come up and work is underway on 13 while five are proposed,” he added.





The minister also apprised the gathering about the BrahMos missile plant in the state capital and assured that production would start soon.





BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture of the Indian and Russian governments for manufacturing the missiles. Initially, 100 missiles will be manufactured here. In the next five to seven years, missiles worth ₹900 crore will be manufactured in the Lucknow node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. Rajnath also assured to expedite all pending projects.





