



New Delhi: A Vistara flight that took off from Mumbai Airport on Friday to Frankfurt was diverted to Turkey due to a security concern.





According to sources, all 247 passengers on board are safe and local authorities are in touch with them. All passengers were deplaned, and a search operation was launched after landing in Erzurum Airport in Turkey.





Sources confirmed that emergency landing was triggered by a message discovered on a piece of paper mentioning a bomb threat was found by a passenger. The passenger handed it over to a crew member and the pilot was alerted. After landing, all passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft.





According to Vistara Spokesperson, Vistara flight UK 27 operating from Mumbai to Frankfurt on September 6, 2024, was diverted to Turkey due to a security concern that was noted by our crew while onboard. The aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport.





As per protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted and we are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft remain our highest priority.





Earlier, Vistara Airlines had announced that its Mumbai-Frankfurt flight that was diverted to Turkey due to security concerns has landed safely in Turkey.





Sharing a post on X, Vistara wrote, "Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Turkey (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates."





